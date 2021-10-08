Morgan Stanley Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $65.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUBG. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

