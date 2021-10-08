Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Rating Reiterated by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reissued their buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bloom Burton currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBNH. Clarus Securities restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of GBNH opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

