CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Middleby by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Middleby by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

MIDD opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.75. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

