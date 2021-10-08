MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

MOFG opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. Research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth $4,113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

