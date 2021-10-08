LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

NYSE LXU opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $376.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.48. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

LSB Industries’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $20,876,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $1,463,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 108.9% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 236,646 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 595.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 186,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 142,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.