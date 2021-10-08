Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $250.00 and last traded at $253.21, with a volume of 11581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.12.

Specifically, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,649 shares of company stock worth $75,552,042 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

