PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.46. PaySign has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other PaySign news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total value of $6,233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,514,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

