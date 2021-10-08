Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE? IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.63.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.80. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.