CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.