Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06.

