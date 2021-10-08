Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $165.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.28.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $153.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day moving average is $151.10. Eaton has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.