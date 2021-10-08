Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOVF opened at $0.99 on Friday. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.95 million, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

