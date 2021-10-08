Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEOVF opened at $0.99 on Friday. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.95 million, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.07.
Sernova Company Profile
Recommended Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.