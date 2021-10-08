Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Grows By 25.3%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 692,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.2 days.

SNCAF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

