Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

