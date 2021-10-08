Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $475.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $501.54.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $482.71 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

