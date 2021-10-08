Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $30.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of DAN opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,584,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

