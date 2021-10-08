Insider Selling: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Sells $681,450.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $44.22 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

