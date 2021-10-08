Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia Sells 10,417 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

