Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,126 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $34,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

IXJ stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.