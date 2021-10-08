Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,275 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $34,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

