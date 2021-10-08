Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.93 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Sun Life Financial worth $34,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

