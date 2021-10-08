Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 37,666 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $36,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.20 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

