Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.58 Million Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 125,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $35,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

