BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,326,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of TriNet Group worth $241,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $101.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $15,133,230 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

