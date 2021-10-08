Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells $258,000.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $424.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.90 million. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after buying an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

