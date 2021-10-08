John Simard Sells 14,218 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 14,218 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $179,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, John Simard sold 19,684 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $260,419.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Simard sold 16,396 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $219,870.36.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $202,873.26.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in XBiotech by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

