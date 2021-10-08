Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.50. Saratoga Investment reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

SAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

