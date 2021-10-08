Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.26 Million Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $37,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

