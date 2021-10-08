Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 176,974 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $37,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

