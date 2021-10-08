Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,072,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $37,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 290.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 199,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

