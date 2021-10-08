Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,696,400 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 2,255,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,685.3 days.
SWMAF stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Recommended Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.