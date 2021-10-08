Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,696,400 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 2,255,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,685.3 days.

SWMAF stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

