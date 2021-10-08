Barclays Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €19.50 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.94) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.15 ($23.71).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.83 ($18.62) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.