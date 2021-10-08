CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €164.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of CWC stock opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Friday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a fifty-two week high of €138.40 ($162.82). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.04 million and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.