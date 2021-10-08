J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $128.10 and a one year high of $181.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.82.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.