Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of LINC opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 56,918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 74.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.