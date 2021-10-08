BlackRock Inc. Has $236.43 Million Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,070,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 273,759 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.46% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $236,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CFFN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

