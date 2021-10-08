Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,859 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.46 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

