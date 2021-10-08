Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after buying an additional 196,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $15,880,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,143,752 shares of company stock worth $2,205,897,025. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

DASH opened at $204.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion and a PE ratio of -27.73. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

