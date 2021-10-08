BlackRock Inc. Sells 195,012 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,325,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,012 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cannae worth $248,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.