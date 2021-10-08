Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Dine Brands Global worth $256,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $24,251,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

