BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,387,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $264,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFIX. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 473,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after acquiring an additional 231,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,632 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.