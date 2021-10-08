Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

PAC stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $123.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.4886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 238.75%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

