Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 26,224 Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 113.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 41.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

EURN stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

