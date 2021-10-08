1,195 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.80.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

