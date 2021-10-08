Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 313 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,158,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 851,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after buying an additional 186,265 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 167.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 856,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after buying an additional 244,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.