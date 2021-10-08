Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

