United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,056 shares of company stock worth $3,687,704. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

