Deutsche Bank AG Sells 27,359 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.38% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 183,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $22,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

