Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.56 Million Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,486 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $38.99 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -259.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

