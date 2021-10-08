Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 9,833.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,685 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Exagen were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth $518,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

